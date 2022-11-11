Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

To have a vision is one thing, but to make it happen is another.

Good pals and dedicated Napa community members Peggy Connolly and Harold Kelly made their vision of environmental stewardship a reality.

Over enthusiastic conversations at Peggy's farmhouse in the late 1980s, these two friends conceptualized a place where children could discover the pure joy of digging in the soil, finding a warm egg under a chicken, and feeling the sun on their faces as they build a deeper connection with the natural world and foster a deeper love for Napa Valley.

This vision became a reality in the Connolly Ranch Education Center, which began as Peggy's life ended in May 1991. She entrusted her family's homestead to the Napa Valley Land Trust for children's use and outdoor education.

Harold Kelly guided the start of Connolly Ranch to become an outdoor educational hallmark for hundreds of thousands of children growing up in Napa and the surrounding area, providing environmental and discovery-based education through early childhood and afterschool programs, K-12 school field trips, summer, and school break camps, and community events.

In October 2022, Harold Kelly passed. He was 91 years young. It is extremely sad, jarring, and confusing to experience this loss. However, his legacy lives throughout the Napa community.

Harold made environmental stewardship a cornerstone of our county, helping to form the Napa Valley Land Trust, Napa Open Space District, and our nonprofit organization, Connolly Ranch Education Center. More recently, you might have met Harold or seen him – dressed in his signature slacks and button-down shirt – on his daily Browns Valley walks or at many Connolly Ranch Saturday Farm Open House sessions. That twinkle in his eye held magic – and it never dimmed.

Words cannot express our appreciation for Harold. He gave Napa a deep connection to its land. We are forever grateful.

Please join Connolly Ranch Education Center in celebrating Harold Kelly's life on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Connolly Ranch Thompson Avenue lot and across the street at the Truchard lot.

The Kelly Family set up the Harold Kelly Scholarship Fund to support Connolly Ranch's mission and educators' passion for environmental education. Visit connollyranch.org to learn more.

Heidi Soldinger

Executive Director, Connolly Ranch Education Center