 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

To have a vision is one thing, but to make it happen is another.

Good pals and dedicated Napa community members Peggy Connolly and Harold Kelly made their vision of environmental stewardship a reality.

Over enthusiastic conversations at Peggy's farmhouse in the late 1980s, these two friends conceptualized a place where children could discover the pure joy of digging in the soil, finding a warm egg under a chicken, and feeling the sun on their faces as they build a deeper connection with the natural world and foster a deeper love for Napa Valley.

This vision became a reality in the Connolly Ranch Education Center, which began as Peggy's life ended in May 1991. She entrusted her family's homestead to the Napa Valley Land Trust for children's use and outdoor education.

Harold Kelly guided the start of Connolly Ranch to become an outdoor educational hallmark for hundreds of thousands of children growing up in Napa and the surrounding area, providing environmental and discovery-based education through early childhood and afterschool programs, K-12 school field trips, summer, and school break camps, and community events.

People are also reading…

In October 2022, Harold Kelly passed. He was 91 years young. It is extremely sad, jarring, and confusing to experience this loss. However, his legacy lives throughout the Napa community.

Harold made environmental stewardship a cornerstone of our county, helping to form the Napa Valley Land Trust, Napa Open Space District, and our nonprofit organization, Connolly Ranch Education Center. More recently, you might have met Harold or seen him – dressed in his signature slacks and button-down shirt – on his daily Browns Valley walks or at many Connolly Ranch Saturday Farm Open House sessions. That twinkle in his eye held magic – and it never dimmed.

Words cannot express our appreciation for Harold. He gave Napa a deep connection to its land. We are forever grateful.

Please join Connolly Ranch Education Center in celebrating Harold Kelly's life on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Connolly Ranch Thompson Avenue lot and across the street at the Truchard lot.

The Kelly Family set up the Harold Kelly Scholarship Fund to support Connolly Ranch's mission and educators' passion for environmental education. Visit connollyranch.org to learn more.

Heidi Soldinger

Executive Director, Connolly Ranch Education Center

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

As a longtime resident, NVUSD alumnus, and current NVUSD parent, Julianna Hart is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and oversight on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Please join us and many other NVUSD parents in supporting Julianna Hart for Area 7 trustee.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Juliana Hart has the knowledge, compassion, energy, and commitment to serve the entire community as a trustee on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board (NVUSD) for Area 7. She is wise beyond her years, has decades of service to the community, and is truly a big picture thinker.

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

I want to thank all of you who've supported Share the Care through the years, and hope that you will continue to donate medical equipment and home health supplies so that others can benefit.

Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

Letter: More specifics on wine tasting

I appreciate that the author was well-versed in the contributions of André, clearly one of the most important figures in California wine. And I can understand how the author would want to contrast the values that André promoted versus current day wine production and marketing. However, I was really hoping to hear more about the tasting. Surely there were other wines that were opened. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News