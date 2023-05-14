Thank you to everyone who came and supported the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County program at our Tomato Fest and Sale on April 15. Our educational event and tomato sale was a great success thanks to over 800 hundred of you tomato fans who came to learn about growing tomatoes and to purchase plants at our one-day event.

The money we raised supports our free educational home gardening programs. Our mission is to help Napa County gardeners learn how to be more successful in their gardening adventures. Some of our upcoming events, that you helped support with your purchase, include workshops, and talks on Composting, Summer Fruit tree Care, Planting for Pollinators, Preparing your Garden for Drought and Fire and many more. See our website for all our upcoming topics and activities.

We also staff a Help Desk to answer your gardening questions year-round, we are here to help. We provide Advice to Grow By…Ask Us. You can find all the information about our help desk and upcoming events on our Website napamg.ucanr.edu

We hope to see you again soon at our future programs and events. Thank you again for your support and interest in gardening. Gardens and gardeners help build a better, happier, and healthier community.

Yvonne Rasmussen

Volunteer Program Coordinator

UC Master Gardeners Napa County