Responding to the article about the city of Napa considering a local preference ordinance for attainable housing funded in part or whole from public resources, I would like to add my full throated support for Napa fast tracking such a significantly important initiative.

In January of this year, I joined an ad hoc committee of concerned local citizens who gathered for the purpose of encouraging such an ordinance. In anticipation of future residential development, including the much anticipated Crescent project on Old Sonoma Road, a group of us including prominent housing advocates, former city officials, Fair Housing, neighbors and others, met to discuss strategies to help implement this idea.

I am a neighbor of the Crescent, a lifelong Napan, and a Preservation Advocate who worked long and hard to influence the outcome at the former Health and Human Services site. I am a former member of the board of Napa County Landmarks who strongly advocated for the project outcome from the standpoint of protecting the Historic Resources.

I was more that gratified to stand up at the City Council meeting on May 2 alongside Chuck Shinnamon from the Housing Coalition to mutually urge approval of the project. This project will be a gift to Napa on many levels and we have the developers to thank for providing background information and encouragement for a Local Preference ordinance here in Napa.

The Crescent will be an amazing opportunity for young families who have previously been unable to buy a home in Napa, especially those who have been forced to commute to and from work here, adding to the traffic woes surrounding the county. Local Preference ordinances in many southern California cities have been successful in seeing that well deserved locals get first crack at this housing. Some of these ordinances have been in place for a decade or more and have successfully withstood legal challenges.

It is indeed a surprise to me that Napa is the only city in the county without such an ordinance, even though the measures in some of the other cities are likely due for updates. I would urge the City Council to make this a major front burner goal in light of the HHS and other developments coming on line in the next few years.

While some of the careful skepticism I have gleaned from some members of the city staff, the examples of these other notable California cities should inform us that this is very doable. Having talked to most of the members of the CC and the Mayor, I know there is strong support for such an idea. I would urge the same kind of fast track we saw with the Gun Storage ordinance. Let's get it done this year!

Daniel Cutright

Napa