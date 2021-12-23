Letter: A look at Berryessa Valley history

I enjoyed reading the Nov. 20 article "History of Berryessa Valley." I have a copy of "Death of a Valley" by D. Lange and Pirkle Jones that here mentioned. I met Jones at a signing at the Napa Valley Museum.

The late Napan Walter B. Griffiths moved the Napa in 1901 and leased and farmed 7,000 acres of the Coleman Ranch in Berryessa Valley for several years. Walter knew may if not most of the farmers in the valley. Walter later became a prominent realtor in Napa (W.B. Griffiths Co.), and in 1908-1911, he served as Napa County's state assemblyman and represented Napa's strong opposition to the damming of the valley.

According to his wife Edith (my great-aunt), Walter in the 1920s often remarked that Devil's Gate would make a fine dam site, but that it would be a pity to flood the fertile Berryessa Valley. There were many sad stories when it was finally flooded. Bob Gardner had an exhibit at the Spanish Flat store museum that included many Berryessa photos. I don't know if that is still there.

Walter loved to fish, and he found oil seepage while fishing in the valley. In the 1920s, he formed Griffiths Oil Company. Officers were Walter, his wife Edith Roberts and Napa attorney Percy King Jr. The company drilled 5 wells in the Berryessa Valley area. The company headquarters was on the Carver Ranch, later the Streblow Ranch, where the well for the park administration building is.

For a more complete story of the oil company, see "Exploration for Oil in Berryessa Valley", by Edith Roberts, Gleanings Vol. 1, No. 1 (May 1970), Napa Valley Historical Society archives. My family has the complete files for the Griffiths Oil Company.

Ken Chopping

Napa