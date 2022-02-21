Letter: A look at the alcohol epidemic

It's important that we respond responsibly to the opioid epidemic, but I have to ask why don't we show even a modicum of that concern regarding the alcohol epidemic that has been going on for much longer, and growing every year.

In fact, Scott Wiener has recently introduced a bill that makes it easier to open bars in California, overriding rules regarding how close they are to schools, churches, playgrounds, nonprofit youth centers, and other sensitive areas.

America is in the middle of an alcohol epidemic.

That’s one takeaway from a new study published this month in the journal "Alcohol and Alcoholism", which found the number of alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017 from nearly 36,000 to nearly 73,000, and the rate of alcohol-related deaths rose by more than 50 percent from 16.9 per 100,000 people to 25.5.

To put that in perspective, there were roughly 70,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2017. Based on the study, alcohol was linked to more deaths than all overdoses — even at the height of America’s opioid epidemic. Alcohol accounted for 2.6 percent of all deaths among people 16 and older in 2017, up from 1.5 percent in 1999.

Look it up for yourself. Ask: How many alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. for the years 2018 through 2021? Here are the stats.

2018

In 2018 there were 10,511 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes, an average of 1 alcohol-impaired-driving fatality every 50 minutes. These alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 29 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States in 2018.

2019

Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, these deaths reached the lowest percentage since 1982 when National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started reporting alcohol data — but still, 10,142 people lost their lives. These deaths were all preventable.

2020

Drug overdose deaths rose nearly 30% in 2020 to 93,000, according to preliminary statistics released in July by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But an estimated 95,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

2021

Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, or 261 deaths per day. These deaths shorten the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years, for a total of 2.8 million years of potential life lost. It is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States and costs the nation $249 billion in 2010.

Most American adults consume alcohol at least once in their lifetime. Among them, 6.7% will develop Alcohol Use Disorder.

• 25.8% of people aged 18 years and older report binge drinking in the past 30 days.

• Every day, 261 Americans die as a result of excessive alcohol use.

• 80% of these deaths involve adults aged 35 or older.

• Alcohol causes 10% of deaths among 15- to 49-year-olds.

• Worldwide, up to 3.3 million people die every year as a result of alcohol abuse.

• Alcohol-related deaths account for at least 5.3% (some estimate as high as 6.0%) of the world’s deaths.

• Alcohol causes 13.5% of deaths among 20- to 39-year-olds.

• Men are 3 times as likely as women to die as a consequence of alcohol abuse.

• Collectively, Americans lose over 2.7 million years of potential life due to excessive drinking.

Nearly 841,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. That's about 38,000 a year.

In 2019, 49,860 opioid-related deaths (70.6% of all drug overdose deaths.) occurred in the United States. 81,100 alcohol-related deaths. 70% involved opioid use. CDC.gov website.

The balance between business and public health interests is difficult to maintain. But it the intensity of concern over the opioid epidemic seems a bit disingenuous when there is little to no concern expressed in the press over ravages of alcohol use, and no references to the connection between these drug use disasters as being in dire need of attention.

Do we really care about the public health threats to our society posed currently by the three highest achieving addictive, mind-altering drugs contributing to death and disease in our country? I'm talking about nicotine, alcohol, and opiates.

Let's include all of them in our dialogue, taking into consideration the economic and public health issues at stake. We can land equipment on Mars. That leads me to believe, that if we give it our best objective, honest, compassionate, fair and just effort, we can figure out how best to approach and deal with these tragic drug-related epidemics

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena