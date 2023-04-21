Seems like every time I open my morning Register there’s news of yet another housing development in the works. I’m not happy about it for all the usual reasons: more cars on the road; more congestion; threat of parking meters; more leaf blowers; more pollution; less water; longer lines; more wineries and wine bars, etc., etc.

But the wheels of change they are a-turning despite my opinions. Yes, I realize a percentage of these more people could bring useful talents and ideas to elevate our quality of Napa life (pretty pleeeze more Asian food restaurants, more antique & resale shops, an art-film house …, but, and this is a big but, other than offering ample square footage with parking just how is Napa planning to sustain the basic health care needs of its anticipated additional revenue when Napa is incapable of adequately doing so now.

For example, a few years ago finding a primary care physician in Napa was a major challenge as many doctors were not taking new patients; finding specialists wasn’t easy either. Recently my chosen and very fine gastroenterologist without any by-your-leave abandoned her Napa patients as did her partner, leaving Providence with one lone gastroenterologist who is expected to meet the needs of too many.

In March the wait for an appointment was almost five months and I imagine the poor man is wondering whether he will ever get a day off during his lifetime. Is anything being done to address the serious dearth of Napa doctors not only for those of us in the here-and-now, but in preparation for an ever-increasing populace? Why not tempt young doctors paying off massive college and medical school debts with free housing in beautiful Napa. We all know there’s plenty of new housing to go around!

Napa’s expansion mustn’t be all about more and ever more houses/condos/apartments while ignoring the health needs of its community.

Becky Cunningham

Napa