Letter: A mayor with answers

I would like to express my appreciation for Mayor Sedgely. Due to my location, my wife and I have been heavily impacted by the work on Soscol Avenue for at least the last three to four months.

It was a pleasure, then, to finally drive on a smoothly paved surface last week. Imagine my consternation when the road was littered with steel plates and with several gangs of workmen working in the middle of the road.

Thinking that this was a typical Napa pave-cut-patch routine, I decided to call the city to find out what was happening and if it was a wise use of our taxes. I called the central number and was given a choice of contacts. The Mayor's name came up, so I decided he would be as good a contact as any and left a message at 6:30 P.M. Based on previous experiences, I did not expect to receive an answer or at most, it would be some junior Public Works engineer.

Imagine my surprise, at 6:45 P.M. that same evening, to receive a call from Mayor Sedgely himself. I explained the reason for my call and he was able to tell me that the reason for the steel plates and the workmen were only to bring the utility covers up to grade and that the smoothness of the new paving would not be affected.

I was greatly impressed by the lateness of the call and his knowledge of the scope of the work and will gladly vote for him at the next mayoral election.

Alex Palun

Napa