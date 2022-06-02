Letter: A new approach to problem solving

It is clearly a cliché to say that we, as Americans, as Californians, and as Napans, face an enormous array of political, economic and environmental challenges.

I do not intend to list them, largely because the size, number and severity of our problems is so demoralizing and disheartening. I do, however, propose an approach to addressing these difficult problems.

I recommend that we pay much closer attention to the way that we conceptualize (or define) any problems being addressed. The way we define our problems can either help lead us to solutions or hinder us in our search for solutions. Vague definitions of problems lead to vague (often impractical) solutions. Crisply measurable definitions of problems lead to clearer descriptions of desired end states (solutions, goals) of problems.

An extreme case would be, for example, to recommend that we be kinder to one another to reduce conflict and misunderstanding. It would be more productive to specify, if possible, the specific actions that are conflictual, or that have triggered misunderstandings in the past.

Another case: safe classrooms are better defined as spaces that are secure from intruders than as spaces where teachers and students feel safe, though that outcome is still very desirable.

The solution in the first description is to prevent intruders in classrooms. The second description tends to apply the presence of law enforcement as the solution to the problem of making students and teachers feel safe. I would argue that “preventing intruders” is more doable and effective than “maintaining the visible presence at the school of law enforcement officers.”

One more example: pedestrian and bicycle death and injury seems to be increasing in cities and across the state. One conceptualization is that “drivers are more distracted and unaware of pedestrians and bicycles.” The solutions that flow from this definition are much more difficult to devise because every driver must be urged to drive with fewer distractions and every pedestrian or bicyclist must make their presence more obvious.

A solution that leads us to assemble the accident data and allows us to analyze every incident of pedestrian or bicyclist injury or death will allow us to focus on the time, location, and conditions when accidents have occurred. The doable and effective solutions are more likely to be achieved when we intervene to reduce or prevent vehicle-people interactions at specific high risk intersections, rather than trying to reduce distractions (still a good thing to do) of a large population of drivers.

This approach would be less likely to conclude, when addressing the need for safe classrooms and the problem emerges of a “bad guy with a gun” that the answer is “a good guy with a gun” because this solution is neither doable nor effective in the thousands of classrooms across the U.S. The doable and effective solution is instead to cut off any intruder’s access to guns and make the schools gun-free.

It is unfortunate that, in our search for urgent solutions to classroom safety, we must first consider the deep division between us as citizens, some of whom are pro-gun advocates who tend to define safe and secure environments in terms of the presence of guns, versus those of us who define safe classrooms in terms of the absence of guns.

David E. Loberg

Napa