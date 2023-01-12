 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A new resolution to go with the new road safety laws

With the new year come not just new year’s resolutions but new regulations. But unlike those resolutions that may soon fall by the wayside, the new laws are here to stay.

Why not blend the two by committing to safer driving in 2023 to keep vulnerable road users like pedestrians and bicyclists safe? According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, Napa County ranks ninth worst in the state for speed-related collisions. The city of Napa ranks fifth worst in the state for overall traffic safety.

Please consider placing safe driving on your list of 2023 resolutions while heeding these new rules of the road for California motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians that, as of Jan. 1, make the roads both safer and more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists:

Change lanes when passing bicyclists. This part of the OmniBike Bill (AB 1909) replaces the “3-foot” rule. Motorists must now change lanes when passing someone on a bike whenever feasible, just as if passing another car. This wider margin will reduce near misses and collisions, and this clearer rule will make it easier for drivers to pass bikes safely and legally. One place to observe this law, for example, is on First Street in Napa between the roundabouts and Jefferson where there are two eastbound vehicle lanes and no bike lanes.

E-bikes are allowed on all bikeways. A local example of this is the Vine Trail where all classes of e-bikes are now allowed but where, in the unincorporated areas, other motorized vehicles — including Segways and motorized scooters and skateboards — are banned. However, e-bikes — and in some cases, all bikes — are still banned on many equestrian and hiking trails, so be sure to follow applicable trail rules.

Bicycle licenses are no longer required. Cities and counties cannot enforce bicycle license laws, which many felt have been used to harass youth and enable bias.

Pedestrians may now cross the street outside of a crosswalk except where a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a vehicle or bicyclist. The Freedom to Walk Bill (AB 2147) mostly decriminalizes jaywalking.

And while it’s been the law for over a decade, it doesn’t hurt to remind people to keep bike lanes clear, as it is illegal to place a trash can or anything else, including parked cars, in a bike lane.

Following these rules of the road — both existing and new — will help ensure a happier, healthier, and safer new year for everyone out on the road.

Robert Reber, Advocacy Working Group

Kara Vernor, Executive Director

Napa County Bicycle Coalition

