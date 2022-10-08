Letter: A NVUSD snapshot

I thank Ellyn Elson for her interest in the Napa Valley Unified School District because of her grandchildren. Family support is a good predictor of student success.

As for her school board service, private schools are very different from public schools. For one thing they don't have the same end of year comprehensive tests that public schools have, so they wouldn't need to "have never been happy with the results" of the state tests. Private school students don't take them.

The latest California test scores haven't been released. My guess is they aren't terrific. There were no tests for two years (remember the pandemic?) and remote instruction wasn't the optimum for many students. But test scores are only one measure of a student's success. A child is a unique individual, and to judge him or her by a single test score is reductive. I taught high school, and by then my students had figured out the test scores didn't affect their grades, anyway. The only score that counts for anything is the SAT, and it has been so plagued by scandal lately that many top universities are dropping it as a requirement. Some students take Advanced Placement (AP) tests, too, and my students at Napa High did well on those.

I don't know where Elson got her statistics about our graduation rates, because they are wrong. According to DataQuest (California Department of Education), the Napa Valley Unified School District's graduation rate is 91.5%, not 88%, as Elson stated. We are actually higher than the Napa County graduation rate as a whole (Napa County is 90.4%) and higher than the state average, which is 87.7%.

Elson states that "we are one of the wealthiest communities in California." Well, it's where you go and whom you know, I guess. Our food bank keeps pretty busy. There is plenty of money floating around from our tourist economy, but the schools do not get a cut of the hotel tax, which is a surprise to many people. We really are a community of haves and have-nots, and that is why the public schools are so important. They are the engine for social mobility. I was just emailing a former student who is getting a STEM PhD from a top east coast university. She is the first person in her family to attend college.

Since most of our legal business occurs in closed session, you will not see lawyers sitting in board meetings unless necessary, and they would attend by Zoom, anyway. Rest assured, we do have legal counsel.

It would be strange if most of the votes weren't unanimous, since more than 95% of our agenda is taken up with routine business contracts. I can think of some key votes that weren't unanimous, however. And a close viewer of our board meeting videos will see lots of conversation about academic issues. We don't just talk about money. We have been open about the changes we need to make in our curricula – some are state requirements, some are a response to need.

Closing schools is painful, but when we had 2,500 middle schoolers and 5,000 spaces for them, the board had to make a decision. It is the single most upsetting action a board can take, but the alternative was heading into state receivership. We had plenty of public input about it, too.

Thank you for the opportunity to correct some misconceptions. Again, I welcome Ellyn Elson's interest in the NVUSD, and I invite her to join a school or district-wide committee. We have several, ranging from English Learner to Special Education advisory committees, to the superintendent's school representative committee.

In the meantime, with all that is facing our schools, I recommend a vote for Robin Jankiewicz (Area 1) and Elba Gonzalez-Mares (Area 6). They are steadfast in their support of all our students, as I know from working with them for four years. Experience counts!

Cindy Watter

Area 3 trustee, NVUSD Board of Education