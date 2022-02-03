Letter: A path to safer streets

The Saturday, Jan. 29 edition of the Napa Valley Register featured a column by Chris Craiker entitled, “Making Napa streets safer with traffic calming.”

I agree with all of Mr. Craiker’s “calming” ideas to make our streets safe, although the use of “Neck-downs,” and "Bulb-outs,” seemed a little odd, but Mr. Craiker did a nice job of explaining these devices in terms of how they help slow down traffic.

In support of Mr. Craiker’s “calming” efforts to make our streets safer, I would add the “Slow Down Napa” yard signs that are popping up all over Napa as a subtle but effective calming method that has the potential to reduce excessive vehicle speed in residential neighborhoods.

I understand the research makes it clear that reducing traffic speeds does not necessarily make streets any safer. This data was pointed out in the article by Julie Lucido, the Napa City Public Works Director. But if we can get drivers to consciously become more aware of how fast they are driving in relation to the posted speed limit, we may be able to help them make better decisions about slowing down in the interest of safety.

In my opinion, the Slow Down Napa signs make their impact by making the driver think about the speed they’re traveling through the process of repetition. The more signs you see, the more conscious you become of your speed, and if you are driving too fast, hopefully, you will slow down. I don’t have any research data to back up my opinion, but it just feels like common sense to me.

I’m not naïve enough to believe that yard signs will solve the speeding problems we have in our neighborhoods and on the major traffic corridors. But together with some of the calming ideas, Mr. Craiker has suggested and along with some of the things the City of Napa has pledged to put in place (lowering speed limits on some streets; better signage; stepped-up enforcement; and safer crosswalks) Slow Down Napa yard signs can help reduce the number of speeders who use the public streets as their private raceways. We might even be able to prevent major accidents and the loss of life.

I would strongly encourage other homeowners to put a “Slow Down Napa” sign in their yard and continue to drive home the message that speeding through residential areas only raises the potential for telling a story that does not have a happy ending.

Mike Wallace

Napa