Letter: A plea for bipartisan cooperation

Senator Dodd, I believe there is a beautiful, impressive and productive way for the Republican and Democratic state leadership to exemplify cooperation and in doing so contribute to a more informed young electorate.
I suggest the Republican and Democratic state leadership form a bipartisan legislative committee to develop a “Statement of the Values of Our Founding Fathers.”
Further, on the completion of this bipartisan effort, the legislature can direct the state Department of Education to develop a specific course of study based on that statement to be taught at appropriate levels within all public and private schools in California.
At the heart of this proposal is the belief that our nation is the better for a renewed effort of assuring a younger generation of citizens who understand and cherish the values and principles that shaped the formation of our nation.
Jake Arcanin
Napa