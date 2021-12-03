Letter: A quick correction

Thank you for printing our letter to the editor concerning Walt Ranch and the upcoming appeal hearing scheduled before the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14. We would like to clarify an error which occurred in our letter which was published on Nov. 30, 2021.

Please note that the County of Napa is only requiring Hall Brambletree to plant 16,790 oak seedlings, not 33,580 Oak seedlings as the letter states. In addition, the Acorn to Oak Youth project mentioned in the letter where they planted 5,525 acorns resulting in the survival of only 936 Oak seedlings was after a period of 8 years, not 5 years as the opinion letter states. Thank you for the opportunity to correct these facts.