Letter: A record year of giving

In its ninth year, CanDo‘s Give!Guide set an all-time record. The community of Napa Valley supported 55 local nonprofits by donating a total of $873,719. How wonderful is that!

We can’t be more proud of our community nor thankful that people in the Valley recognize the needs of local nonprofits who then in turn help others in need throughout the county.

CanDo’s Give!Guide 2022 will be our 10th anniversary edition. We hope to celebrate with another record year. How does $1 million sound? It sounds good to us. It will all depend on you, the community of givers in the Napa Valley.

Thank you for your generosity.

CanDo’s Give!Guide Team