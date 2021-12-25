Letter: A short Christmas poem

Here is a short Christmas poem that the readers may find welcome on Christmas Day.

Let Advent seek, let mists descend,

Let all creation stare;

Let humble eyes a sight behold

That stirs the soul laid bare.

While shoppers run and sales abound,

While children's eyes are wide;

While money flows and gifts are wrapped,

Let pause the ebbing tide.

Take care to keep from letting go,

From turning with the rest.

Take time to wait and time to know

The currents that are best.

Look back and see through fog and veil

The site of love's release;

A land, a star, a shepherd's cave,

A blessed place of peace.

Here dust and dirt lie all about;

The hay is old and spent.

Yet rests the babe, with mother near,

In every way content.

The beasts are still, the light is faint,

The rags are small and worn.

Yet all can sense with quiet ease

The wide-eyed wonder born.

Now does he raise his tiny hand

And smile with simple joy;

Love's gaze in faces all around

Supply his only toy.

No tech, no cars, no fancy games

Are given here this night.

It’s human comfort, care, and love

That bear God’s true delight.

For shepherd, sheep, and kings alike

'Tis plenty to behold;

This vision of a One so near

Is greater good than gold.

Creation's best, and some besides,

Dwells there for all to see.

The simple truths are quite at hand,

Just waiting to be set free.

A gift of self, a gift of time,

A love spread out as leav’n,

Share in this truth, this mystery lived,

Of earth enjoined with heav’n.

If Love was borne that night to us,

And we as much do say,

Then should we not with eager heart

Bear love in mind today?

For this I know, a simple fact,

Full charged with certainty:

That what we do with Christ this day

Does change eternity.

The gifts we have, the gifts we share,

Have never been our own.

They have been borne to us by God;

They are how Love is sown.

Stand still, dear friend, and look about,

While stars and night do sing

With brilliant light and ancient sound:

"All glory to the King!"

George Van Grieken

Napa