Letter: A short-sighted plan

Dear Napa County Supervisors,

As a resident and Sierra Club member, I share the club's concerns about the proposed mitigation for the Walt Ranch Project and support a continuation of the appeal hearing for at least 60 days to allow the public to meaningfully participate in the process.

Clearing 14,000 carbon-sequestering native oaks and destroying a functioning habitat and wildlife corridor in Napa County for another far-flung winery project is unconscionable, and runs counter to your efforts to mitigate emissions that contribute to climate change.

Please take into account the current and long-term benefits provided by intact ecosystems and do the right thing for future generations by opposing this short-sighted plan.

Marie Dolcini

Napa