Letter: A smart step forward for California

It’s incumbent upon me and Community Health Initiative to recognize State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who continues to do great work to better serve our local community by sponsoring and supporting legislation that improves the health of children, families, and seniors.

As a result of the passage of AB 2697, authored by Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry, and an agreement between the California Department of Health Care Services and the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 15 million Californians on Medi-Cal who meet eligibility requirements now have access to additional preventative health care services, provided through a new benefit that for the first time recognizes the hard work of Community Health Workers (CHWs).

Increasing preventative services is critical to our community and our residents by keeping emergency room visits down, maintaining community health, and reducing future health problems for individuals of any age.

AB 2697 requires managed care plans to undertake outreach and education activities so that enrollees know about this benefit, explain which providers can refer a person to CHW services and how to request a referral, and which CHW entities are under contract with the managed care plan – all in a culturally and linguistically appropriate manner.

CHWs have an established role enrolling residents in health coverage. AB 2697 builds on CHWs’ trusted relationships and expertise to strengthen how they operate in our communities. Offering the education and coaching known to be effective in preventing and managing health conditions is a smart step forward for California.

Community Health Initiative remains focused on providing every person health care and access to all the services needed to support healthy living in our community and across the state. With the added CHW services as a new Medi-Cal benefit through the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), and the leadership from Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry on this important issue, Medi-Cal beneficiaries now have a better path forward to receive preventive services.

Elba Gonzalez-Mares

Napa

