 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A story of hope

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Thank you for the article “Songs for Cinder.”

I met Cinder in 2000 when she sang at my late wife's funeral. My wife died from breast cancer. Cancer has touched so many of us. Thank you for the story of hope.

Rolando Solis

Newport Beach

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don’t blame the victim

Letter: Don’t blame the victim

In the dawn of the automobile in this country, when a pedestrian was killed by a driver it was labeled as “car murder” and often mobs would form to accost the driver to vent their anger over the killing. The automobile manufacturers of the time quickly realized this was a narrative not conducive to increased automobile sales and began a national campaign to blame the victim by labeling pedestrians as drunk, stupid or not paying attention.

Letter: NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits

Letter: NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits

Rather than prolonging what will most likely be a losing fight with the SBE, NVUSD should focus on how to improve the learning outcomes of its students from their current abysmal performance. That ought to be the discussion Napa school leaders should have, not what a fictive impact of a 2% decline in enrollments over the next ten years might have on the district’s finances.

Letter: Column counterproductive to health

Letter: Column counterproductive to health

I was shocked, bewildered and angry as I read John Rosemond’s “Living with children” column Dec. 27’s Register regarding psychological counseling with children and teens.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News