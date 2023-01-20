Letter: A story of hope

Thank you for the article “Songs for Cinder.”
I met Cinder in 2000 when she sang at my late wife's funeral. My wife died from breast cancer. Cancer has touched so many of us. Thank you for the story of hope.
Rolando Solis
Newport Beach
As I’ve thumbed through the sports section, I came across two photos I found disturbing. One was a hunter kneeling next to a beautiful elk he had shot and killed.
With the new year come not just new year’s resolutions but new regulations. But unlike those resolutions that may soon fall by the wayside, the new laws are here to stay.
I realize that may have a negative impact on tourism, but some folks around here sure could use a reality check. Hypocrisy reigns supreme in wine country.
In the dawn of the automobile in this country, when a pedestrian was killed by a driver it was labeled as “car murder” and often mobs would form to accost the driver to vent their anger over the killing. The automobile manufacturers of the time quickly realized this was a narrative not conducive to increased automobile sales and began a national campaign to blame the victim by labeling pedestrians as drunk, stupid or not paying attention.
Does it really take a state agency more than 8 months to determine whether Supervisor Pedroza reasonably stands to benefit from votes he cast on Walt Ranch?
I was appalled and furious to read the article written by John Rosemond, “Living with Children”, which ran on Dec. 27, 2022.
Rather than prolonging what will most likely be a losing fight with the SBE, NVUSD should focus on how to improve the learning outcomes of its students from their current abysmal performance. That ought to be the discussion Napa school leaders should have, not what a fictive impact of a 2% decline in enrollments over the next ten years might have on the district’s finances.
Thank you for publishing Paul Moser’s open letter to U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (Dec. 6). I am sorry to see that, based on his response (Dec. 9),…
If you’re one of those people who read Representative Mike Thompson’s short response (Dec. 9) to the “open letter” addressed to him in the Reg…
I was shocked, bewildered and angry as I read John Rosemond’s “Living with children” column Dec. 27’s Register regarding psychological counseling with children and teens.
