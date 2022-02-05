Letter: A stranger in a strange land

It'll be 19 years this coming June since my wife and I moved from Daly City to Napa.

We both grew up in the Midwest and were looking to start a new chapter in our lives in the peace and quiet of this beautiful valley. We got to know our neighbors quickly; we live in a court, and everyone was welcoming and helpful. We found a church close by to attend and went out every week to peruse our new home.

One of the things we did was subscribe to the Napa Valley Register. A hometown paper that told us what was going on in our community. I realized quickly that it was a center-left paper, but aren't all Californian papers? I mean, we took the SF Chronicle and the Register was right of that.

I started to write Letters to the Editor and got to know former editor Sean Scully and even had coffee with him once. He was open and a very concerned journalist with a lot of experience. Being a modern journalist though, he leaned slightly to the left but was trying, to the best of his ability, to be fair. I respected that. And I understood the paper had to cater to Democrats because the majority of Napans were Democrats. Not that there are no Republicans here, but we learn to hold our tongues.

Well, some of us. Sean was more than happy to publish my letters because it got some heated dialogue going. But I have to tell you, since Sean left, the paper seems to have taken an even more leftist track. I don't like to use the word liberal because the new "progressive left" is nothing like the old Traditional Liberalism. It's not open to discussion, just cancelling or ridiculing anyone who disagrees with it. Not all Democrats are like that, but it seems those in power tend to be.

I'm not complaining, but I got to tell ya, being Conservative in Napa, in California for that matter, is like being a stranger in a strange land. But in spite of the high taxes, outrageously high cost of living, PC culture, poor educational system, high poverty, and crime rate, and one Party system, like everyone says, the weather's great.

Kent Cohea

Napa