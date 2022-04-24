Letter: A suggestion for the Napa County Farm Bureau

I read with interest the letter from Peter Nissen, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau, published April 13, 2022. He describes how the Farm Bureau, with its over 1,000 members, has done so much good for agriculture in Napa County.

I do have questions, however, regarding Mr. Nissen's paragraph ten. He refers to "... a small, vocal minority,” who have, “weaponized projects to selfishly further their own political goals." Also, in paragraph eleven, Mr. Nissen writes about a, “vocal minority that wants to interrupt an agreed upon regulatory process for the purposes of advancing their own political agenda.”

Mr. Nissen's message seems to be very alarmist in nature. I suggest the Farm Bureau name these “threat” organizations.

With the upcoming supervisor election in mind, it might be of interest to some to visit the website www.napafarmbureau.org. Click on 'Latest News & Media' and then click on 'Winter Message from CEO Ryan Klobas.’ Paragraph five discusses the Farm Bureau's Political Action Committee (PAC).

Our agricultural knowledge is growing – thirty years ago, grape farmers used methyl bromide and glyphosate on their acreage. Modern vintners are proud of their earth-friendly farming practices. Let's embrace the new ways of understanding the Napa County we citizens are proud to call home.

Karlyn Williams

Napa