Letter: A thank you from the Master Gardeners

A big thank you goes out to all that attended our Master Gardener tomato festival on April 9. It was so nice to see the many faces that returned to our in-person sale.

Not to downplay those who supported us with the internet sale, but it was so good to be able to have an in-person sale again, too.

We are all about public education, no matter what the gardening topic is. We have a big presence in our communities to help you be successful in gardening, so look for our public workshops, library talks, and many other venues.

Our help desk is only a phone call away at 707-253-4143 for all gardening questions you may have.

Thank you again for coming to the tomato festival!

Jill Pahl

Master Gardener Class of 2014, Napa