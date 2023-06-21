Marilyn Reid
Mayacamas Charter Middle School would like to thank Hop Creek Pub and its owner Mike Gatto for the generous Dine & Donate event held on June 7.
This was the first Dine & Donate event for MCMS, well-attended and a lot of fun! Thank you, Napa community, for your continued support of our school.
Marilyn Reid
Napa
