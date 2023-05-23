I wish to recognize the ceremony that the Napa American Legion of Honor and Army Honor Guards performed at my brother’s memorial service at Tulocay Cemetery on May 12.

My brother David Ternullo was an Army veteran who unexpectedly passed away in April 2023. The American Legion of Honor Guards played Taps, performed the three-volley gun salute and the Army Honor Guard performed the flag ceremony with the American flag bestowed to my son for my brother’s honorable and faithful service.

They carried out their responsibilities with the utmost professionalism, respect, dedication, honor and duty. Our family is very grateful to the American Legion of Honor guards and the Army Honor guards, as it provided us with a great deal of comfort and admiration for my brother’s service to our country. My son proudly displays the flag with the three shell casings in a glass case as a meaningful way to remember his Uncle David.