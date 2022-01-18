Letter: A vision of California in 2032

Thank you for publishing two excellent Letters to the Editor on Jan. 11, “The worst value wines of 2032” and "Support for solar energy".

Marie Dolcini provided us amazingly sweet (pun intended) tasting notes on upcoming wines in 2032 from Walt Ranch. She wove into her notes a sad, but probably true story of the origins of those wines. Congratulations on the impeccable quality of her authorship, and for her future predictions of the environmental damage that will be wrought by bringing Walt Ranch vineyards to fruition.

Her semi-fictional tale blended well with Susan Crosby’s factual discussion of what our illustrious California Public Utilities Commission (which of course has, and always has had the public’s best interest at heart), may be doing in a couple of weeks to decimate rooftop solar energy; seemingly with the approval of our governor, the staunch hero of alternate energy.

If passed, these changes, include a new monthly surcharge to rooftop solar owners of about $50/month, plus a dramatic reduction in what PG&E now pays us for the excess energy we produce for them.

I purchased a solar power system 3 years ago, for two reasons: it is the environmentally-conscious decision in today’s environment, and the numbers worked so that I would not be spending more that my current monthly PG&E bill. I can assure the reader that had these fees been in place when I purchased my unit, I would not have done so.

These new fees make it an unreasonable proposition for the average homeowner to reduce our carbon footprint by installing solar energy. At the same time, solar power owners will now be subsidizing PG&E by producing about 10GWH (10 billion watts) of energy annually. PG&E will benefit by receiving any excess from these owners at an artificially low price and reselling it at a much higher price, all without any additional cost for the infrastructure for which homeowners have paid. Nice racket!

Our Gov. Newsom has promulgated what may well be myth; that he is the king of environmental champions. If he fails to reject the PUC’s likely approval of these surcharges (which seems plausible), it may well spell the end of homeowner solar power. The winners will be Big Oil and PG&E; the losers being the approximately 1 million homeowners who now have solar power. The ultimate loser will be the environment, and every living thing on the planet.

In closing, I propose an alternate ending to Marie Dolcini’s yarn of future Walt Ranch wines. Of course it is a fictional account of what is to come, or is it?

The year is again 2032. Beginning in late 2023, atmospheric temperature increased exponentially, along with similar upsurges, in ocean temperature and acidity, decreased precipitation, and intensification and number of natural disasters. Climatologist predictions based upon then available computer models, which showed a gradual, linear rise in temperatures were proven incorrect. In Napa, all vineyards, were decimated, including those owned by Gov. Newsom, who had seized power in a coup earlier that year, to form the New California Republic (and who had named Kathryn Hall as Goodwill Ambassador). What remained of Walt Ranch had burned to the ground, including the already dead vines.

By 2032, world population was a fraction of the almost 8 billion people overpopulating it in 2023. Fresh water was scarce. Wars were now fought over water, not oil. Mass extinctions of plants and animals occurred. The Amazon rainforest no longer existed. The remaining scientific community was led by Ray Kurzweil (inventor of Moog synthesizer, holder of numerous patents, futurist, author, and holder of numerous awards and degrees). A new climate model emerged, that fit the facts as they then existed. It was based upon his work described in his book “The Singularity is Near”. This model recognized that events do not happen in a linear fashion, but exponential, and that a tipping point, or singularity occurs, beyond which a “point of no return” takes place — a rapid, dramatic change ensues.

Using Moore’s Law, which continued to hold true, computers in 2032 were 1,000 times more powerful than today, and real artificial intelligence was realized. Using the Singularity Model, it was possible to identify the singularity; the event that tipped the environment into its speedy decline. It turned out to be the removal of over 14,000 oak trees, along with the destruction of native environment and loss of habitat that transpired (or expired, if you prefer) on a hillside ranch in Napa, California. Upon receiving this news, Emperor Newsom promptly fired Ambassador Hall, so the story does have a happy ending.

Douglas Weed

Napa