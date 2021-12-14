Letter: A vote against working families

The Napa City Council voted against the working families of Napa last Tuesday. The council caved to a very vocal minority seeking admirably, but in a misguided way, to make a statement about climate change.

Specifically, the council voted to lock in an appeal by a small group, 'Napa Climate NOW!' to prohibit a drive-thru, quick-serve restaurant on the property that would be anchored by the theoretically relocated Kohls store that is currently in downtown Napa. Kohls would be relocated to Soscol Avenue to make way for a second Zapolski hotel project in its place.

Here is what this really means: for many working families where both spouses are working with kids in school and sports, they rely on quick-serve restaurants to make their weekly meal planning work. They don't have the luxury of time that many people in the 'Napa Climate NOW!' group have to leisurely shop at Trader Joes and Whole Foods or wherever, with time to then prepare and put food on the table.

So, this vote is against giving working moms and dads more choices for their families. Further, anybody who bothers to dig into the details, will see that over 50% of quick-serve restaurant revenue comes from drive-thru — by the way, a COVID-safe way to acquire food.

A robust tenant in the form of Raising Cane's or Chick-fil-A makes the Kohls project work. Kohls is basically a "loss leader" anchor and the developer "makes their money" on the other tenants. This vote actually puts at risk the relocation of Kohls — another affront to Napa's working families. Kohls has made it clear that it is happy to simply close in Napa if it does not have a new place to relocate on its terms.

What this means is that the same families that are looking for another quick-serve food choice will not have one. They will then lose Kohls — another affordable place for clothing, home, and school essentials here in Napa.

And by the way, those same families will then drive to their restaurant of choice and the nearest Kohls out of area. So, the idea that this action is climate positive is an absolute mirage, and in reality, a negative. Those working families will burn more fuel and push out more greenhouse gas driving out of area to the Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's that Napa leadership decided don't belong in Napa, and to the nearest Kohls in Vacaville, Vallejo, Santa Rosa or Petaluma because the city council in this well intentioned, but misguided idea, tanked the development that was teed up to keep Kohl's in Napa.

Joe Fischer

Napa