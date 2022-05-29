Letter: A vote for John Dunbar is a vote for moving in a good direction

Local residents and businesses of Napa County continue to come out of the pandemic and face new challenges that include uncertain economic conditions, stresses upon housing and local services, access to reliable water and transportation infrastructure. We need county supervisors who bring strong and decisive leadership, experience, proven track records of collaboration and sensitivity to the needs of the diverse community that makes Napa County a great place to live.

John Dunbar is the one candidate running for County Supervisor for District 3 who offers all of this. As a local resident who has known John for over 35 years, I have witnessed how he works relentlessly and effectively to advocate for the people he represents.

John Dunbar is the candidate having the longest experience in an elected office, as mayor and councilman for Yountville. John has demonstrated effectiveness in addressing local concerns while looking for future opportunities to bring new benefits to the community. One example of how John does this is through his previous role as president of the statewide League of California Cities through which he has expanded his knowledge and involvement with how communities throughout our state are solving important problems like the ones that our residents and businesses face today or will face in the future.

Napa needs county supervisors whose experience and knowledge of local and regional issues run a mile deep and a mile wide and who will leverage a proven track record in elected leadership to advocate for all of us. John Dunbar will be the most effective Supervisor for District 3. Please join me in supporting him.

Daryl Tom

Yountville