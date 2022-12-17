 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A word of appreciation

It occurred to me that we are now halfway through the 2022 Give!Guide project and it would be a perfect time to thank the folks at Napa Valley CanDo for all they do and have done for our Valley communities over the past 10 years.

Nonprofits like the one I represent are community-serving and the opportunity that CanDo’s Give!Guide has provided us has made it easy to reach out to our friends, family and neighbors.

This year, Give!Guide’s 72 participating nonprofits touch virtually all aspects of our daily lives. As always, the Guide has provided us a venue through which we can reach our faithful community of givers. Give!Guide has also provided us the opportunity to let the greater community know about the good work of the local participating nonprofits which inspires new volunteers and offers a resource for folks who are in need of one or more of our services.

I am with the Friends of the Napa Library Board and I appreciate how the generosity of our community has allowed us to provide supplemental funding for innovative library programs.

Examples of projects that we continue to support and that reach all ages and interests include the summer reading program for children; the creative Library of Things for the curious of any age; and the Memory Lab which provides users, especially seniors, a means to digitally preserve photos, documents and other memorabilia.

A big “thank you” to Napa Valley CanDo, to my fellow nonprofits for their good work and to our generous community of givers.

Sandy Fagan

Yountville

