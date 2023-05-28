Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the recent World Affairs Napa Valley program, the conversation covered everything from electric tractors, microbes, steelhead and warm-climate grapes. The event was entitled, “Earth Day: Climate, Ecology and Adaptation.”

Local conservation-minded winegrowers joined author Brian Freedman, at the organization’s international Forum in Yountville. The Earth Day theme was highlighted by a keynote presentation from Freedman, a world wine expert and author of “Crushed: How A Changing Climate is Altering the Way We Drink.” He provided an overview of climate impacts in wine regions around the world, from Bordeaux to Uruguay, South Africa and Australia, where wildfires reminiscent of Napa’s recent past, cloaked that region in smoke.

The author was joined in a wide-ranging panel discussion with local experts with a global perspective. Winegrowers and vintners Tom Gamble (Gamble Family Vineyards), Steve Matthaisson (Matthiasson Vineyards) and Bruce Barge, Chairman of Napa Valley Resource Conservation District shared views on climate and various adaptations local growers are making. Bruce Barge, from the Conservation District, guided the conversation with his environmental perspective working with growers and landowners across Napa Valley.

Steve Matthiasson, a San Francisco Winemaker of the Year, reported on his visit to vineyards in Italy, where he investigated warm-climate varietals to try out in Napa Valley.

A key feature of each World Affairs event is the community forum dialogue with visiting speakers and experts. Attendees on this occasion included a Canadian diplomat, MVO Karen Bryk, a member of the Royal Victorian Order, awarded by Queen Elizabeth II. One audience member asked Steve about climate change in Italy.

“Vintners in Italy are talking about the climate, finding ways to save water and making other adjustments,” he responded. Another attendee asked, “Is Napa Valley wine going to change?” The panelists agreed that cabernet sauvignon, which likes it warm, is here to stay, along with the other varietals. They noted that local vintners have always focused on ecology and shown leadership in conservation. At the same time, interesting varietals from warmer parts of the world like southern Italy, are doing well at Matthiasson vineyards.

Tom Gamble suggested that local climate adaptation consists of many small adjustments. Some of these changes are conservation-minded, energy-saving and common-sense moves, regardless what the climate does. The canopy of leaves can be managed for shade, smart irrigation technology saves water by targeting specific vineyard blocks, and going electric with tractors and power tools cuts the impact of air pollution. Tom added, “Our east-side vineyards run along the Napa River and conservation efforts have protected the riparian habitat and trees add shade for the river.” In another ecology-minded development, Gamble started successfully “recycling” thinned-out grapes that used to be discarded, to create the Mill Keeper brand.

Author Brian Freedman’s presentation touched on climate and winegrowing in Texas, Bordeaux, Israel, England, Chile and South Africa. “With his international perspective, Freedman was a natural guest for World Affairs Napa Valley, where our Community Forums cover global topics of interest here in wine country,” noted Stan Knight, the organization’s chairman. “We were fortunate that Brian was back in Napa Valley to join us for our Earth Day theme.”

Freedman echoed the panel of vintners in observing that other parts of the world pay attention to developments in Napa Valley. He added that, “The unpredictability and capriciousness of climate change are its very hallmarks. How climate change continues to affect vineyards around the world over the next ten, twenty or fifty years is anyone’s guess, even in regions that have been so consistently excellent for centuries.”

World Affairs Napa Valley, is the newest Chapter of the San Francisco-based organization, founded in 1947, when the United Nations was chartered there. The upcoming July 12, program will feature a Napa educator and sailor discussing her voyage around the world in a 65-foot sloop as an Oceanic Society ambassador. Other forums will feature Napa locals on their humanitarian projects in Africa, the president of the Export-Import Bank, and a former White House economic advisor.

The organization is currently seeking high school juniors and seniors interested in world affairs, meeting diplomats and foreign exchange students and joining a field trip to Washington, D.C. Student receive the Global Leadership Certificate which is recognized on college applications and job resumes. For additional information, membership and volunteering, contact napavalley@worldaffairs.org or Knight Tours & Travel, 707-738-4500.

Stan Knight

Saint Helena