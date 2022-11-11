 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Advisory Council accepting applications

The Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging is accepting applications to serve on its volunteer Advisory Council. Members of the council represent all segments of the community. The council advises the Boards of Supervisors, seeks community input on needs and service gaps, and tracks local, state, and federal legislation. on issues that impact the lives of older adults, the disabled, families and caregivers.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting aaans.org click on Advisory Council, scroll down to "application" section OR by calling 707-784-8960.

Richard White

Vacaville

