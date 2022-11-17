 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Affordable homes at Oxbow South?

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

So the "Oxbow South" development is to have 130 homes for sale, of which “117 would be sold at market-rate prices and 13 reserved for households of ‘moderate income’” In Napa County, moderate income for a family of two would be up to $114,650 per year, according to the Napa Register.

In addition, a 170-key hotel will be built. Where are the "affordable" houses for all the workers that Napa is required by the state to provide? Wouldn't this be a perfect opportunity to incorporate these into the new development? Why aren't there more available here? Perhaps the developers don't want affordable housing in the new hotel tourist area? Where are the planners in this?

Roxann Gracia

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Leave a legacy

Letter: Leave a legacy

When I retired I wanted to join a choir but not a church choir, so I enrolled at Napa Valley College. Had I not enrolled at our college, I would never have known the hardships some of the students suffer in order to get an education. Along the way, I joined the NVC Foundation and worked on the annual scholarship awards. 

Letter: Worries over water

Letter: Worries over water

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the subbasin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Letter: Pointing out the obvious

Letter: Pointing out the obvious

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the subbasin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Letter: Issues with proposed Oxbow development

Letter: Issues with proposed Oxbow development

I know it is standard practice for developers to ask for the moon and then “settle” for a football field (which was their intended target all along), but the project proposed by Wayne O’Connell for the area across from the Oxbow marketplace, even if reduced by half, has three fatal flaws: parking, parking, and parking. Oh, and one more: parking.

Letter: Stop wasting taxpayer money

Letter: Stop wasting taxpayer money

When is enough truly enough? How many more of our taxpayer dollars are to be wasted on attorney fees and litigation instead of being appropriately spent on our children?

Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

Please join Connolly Ranch Education Center in celebrating Harold Kelly's life on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Connolly Ranch Thompson Avenue lot and across the street at the Truchard lot.

111522-nvr-opn-letterparise_merged

111522-nvr-opn-letterparise_merged

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the subbasin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Letter: A smart step forward for California

Letter: A smart step forward for California

It’s incumbent upon me and Community Health Initiative to recognize State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who continues to do great work to better serve our local community by sponsoring and supporting legislation that improves the health of children, families, and seniors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News