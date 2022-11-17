Letter: Affordable homes at Oxbow South?

So the "Oxbow South" development is to have 130 homes for sale, of which “117 would be sold at market-rate prices and 13 reserved for households of ‘moderate income’” In Napa County, moderate income for a family of two would be up to $114,650 per year, according to the Napa Register.

In addition, a 170-key hotel will be built. Where are the "affordable" houses for all the workers that Napa is required by the state to provide? Wouldn't this be a perfect opportunity to incorporate these into the new development? Why aren't there more available here? Perhaps the developers don't want affordable housing in the new hotel tourist area? Where are the planners in this?