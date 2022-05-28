Letter: After working with both, Crawford is the best man for sheriff

I am writing in support of Jon Crawford for sheriff of Napa County based on my years of working with Jon. I worked in Napa County law enforcement for 30 years; at the Sheriff’s Office for almost 28 years and my last two plus years as Chief Investigator for the Napa County District Attorney’s Office before I retired. I worked with Jon Crawford and Oscar Ortiz for roughly 25 years; both are good people and I care about both of them. However, that doesn’t mean that either would be the best choice for sheriff.

Jon Crawford is more experienced. Jon strives to do what is right at all times, holds people accountable, and is not afraid to face difficult decisions. As undersheriff, he had experience running the Sheriff’s Office during normal times and emergencies. He was responsible for the budget and all of the contracts. Everyone is commenting that Oscar was Chief of Police in American Canyon, but that position is a Sheriff’s Captain that reports to the undersheriff, not a true police chief. The American Canyon chief is not in charge of the contract or the budget.

Jon Crawford is honest to a fault and is not in the pocket of politicians or big money. Take a look at the condition of our state and our country and realize that politicians and big money are responsible for the mess. I care for our country, our state, and our county and believe it is time to return to honest experienced leadership. If you do as well, I urge you to vote for Jon Crawford for Napa County Sheriff.

Mark Foster

Napa