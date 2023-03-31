I have read the recent article in the Napa Valley Register that the city of Napa is discussing possible replacement for a half a dozen city buildings that are, on average, 60 years old.

As a long time resident and founding member of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, I do not understand or believe there is any valid research or documented reason to consider this action.

My opposition in part, is based on the following:

1. My house is also over 60 years old. It has been upgraded and maintained and would cost many times more than it did when I purchased it or what it would cost to replace it.

2. Many government, as well as residential, buildings in Europe are hundreds of years old and have not or are not being considered for replacement.

As a minimum, I would expect some meaningful cost benefit analysis would be provided to the taxpayers of the city before any of the listed buildings are considered for replacement.

Jack Gray

Napa