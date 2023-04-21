We as people,

Should like to be people,

That act in a fashion,

That’s shows our compassion.

We should try to be good,

For all that we could,

And do what we can,

For our fellow man.

We the people,

Are all the people,

That can work together,

To make life better.

It’s not just a few,

As a privileged set,

That should think of ourselves,

As the best thing yet.

We just have to see,

In a whole new way,

That we need to make it,

To a better day.

We need to back off,

If we fail to conceive,

That the human spirit,

Is somehow naive.

We need to sit down,

And agree as we might,

To something close,

That makes things right.

In a fractured world,

We need to see,

All the sense,

There could possibly be.

Love is the healer,

And a common bond,

That can bridge what divides us,

And well beyond.

We as people,

Should like to be people,

That act in a fashion,

That’s shows our compassion. (A poem)

Steve Ericson

Napa