Letter: All trees are not created equal

I have to respond to Bill Mellberg’s letter “It is time to preserve our urban forest.” Like Bill I love trees; I photograph their strength, majesty and beauty all the time. They are fascinating and inspiring but they can also be problematic and dangerous.

My office was in the old art building at Napa Valley College. We had a number of beautiful trees in front of the building that had been planted decades before when the Napa State Hospital owned and worked the land. There was a sequoia, a very large redwood and some mature palm trees. One enormous oak still stands although its canopy has been diminished by about a third.

One late morning at the very end of classes I could hear students coming down the stairs heading for their cars in the parking lot when a tremendous boom and roar shook the entire building; dust and leaves filled the air. An enormous branch, under its own weight, had sheared from the old oak. Where it pulled away from the main trunk was a three by five foot scar. I have no doubt that, had the branch fallen 10 seconds later, students would have been injured or killed. It took hours for the debris to be cleared so people could exit the parking lot.

A few years prior to that incident a student’s grandfather had been crushed to death under the limb of an oak while cutting the grass in his yard. About three years ago I was visiting a client in downtown Napa when I drove by a crushed late model Nissan that had been parked under a tree that dropped a large limb. A couple of years ago I was talking with a contractor in my home when he got a bad call about how one of his work vehicles had been badly damaged by a falling limb.

I could go on with many more such incidents but space here is limited. Trees can be planted too close to homes and the roots can crack or lift foundations, roots can block sewer lines, they can drop limbs onto roofs and damage them. People plant trees on their property lines; their neighbors have to contend with the intrusion of leaves, fruit and limbs. Often angry disputes follow.

The point is most of these trees were planted for ornamental reasons long before people considered carbon sequestration. They are not natural forests. Many were not planted responsibly or properly trimmed to prevent major collapse. That can cost people their lives and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

If cities choose to protect their urban trees, as Mr. Mellberg insists, and deny a homeowner the right to remove a tree that could be hazardous, then their city councils should think about acquiring liability insurance to cover the inevitable damage (physical and financial) those trees can cause to the owner and affected neighbors. Of course that would no doubt require a hefty tax increase to secure the funds. Mr. Mellberg should more carefully consider the ramifications of his desire to save all the trees in his “urban forest.”

Ron Rogers

Napa