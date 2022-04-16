Letter: Allow the Hall winery project to go forward

How long should it take to get approval to plant a new vineyard on your own land? Six months to a year seems reasonable. Wrong!

Craig and Kathryn Hall have been waiting 15 years. They’ve done everything right: crossing every "t" and dotting every "i." But is that enough in this county? On April 19 the Board of Supervisors will re-open the Walt Ranch permit process and how they vote determines the future of winegrowing in Napa County.

I hope our supervisors remember that Napa County is a “Right to Farm” county and the 2008 General Plan affirms that agriculture is the highest and best use of the land. We must realize that the wine industry with its vineyards and wineries is the only true firewall against the urbanization of our county. If the Board of Supervisors fails to vigorously defend our industry and our General Plan, developers will sense weakness and greed will find an opportunity to exploit the Valley.

How did this happen? Napa County is the only county in California to make its farmers go through the California Environmental Quality Control Act gauntlet. CEQA was never intended to be used for agricultural projects and I believe it is a perversion of our permitting system. To be fair the Halls did get approval after a mere nine years, but environmental groups immediately went to court using CEQA as a bludgeon to stop them.

What most folks don’t understand is that before the Halls could get their permit, they had to sign an indemnification agreement with Napa County that should Napa County get sued for issuing the Halls a permit then the Halls must pay all of the county’s legal costs — however much that is and for however long it takes!

So now the litigious Center for Biological Diversity wins if they win, but they also win if they lose, because even in losing they have intimidated all but the very wealthiest from even attempting to plant a new vineyard in the hills. Who has ten or twenty years to wait with just a hope you might get a permit someday? Besides needing a ton of money, you have no idea how much this permit will cost? And if that isn’t enough, at the end of this “permitting process” the Halls may end up with no permit.

With 20 other Napa citizens, I spent two-and-a-half years sitting on the 2008 General Plan Steering Committee which reviewed and created a road map for the future land use of Napa County. Not once did a member of the CBD address that Steering Committee yet now, years later, the CBD wants Napa County to bend to its will by tying up projects in the courts. It seems clear that the Center for Biological Diversity’s goal is to stop all new hillside vineyards.

Even though the CBD lost on 19 of their 20 claims against the Halls’ project, the court required the Halls to rework their mitigation plan for the loss of carbon-sequestering trees and thus greenhouse gas emissions.

What the court and two of our supervisors don’t seem to understand is how important hillside vineyards are in protecting our forests and trees. Mountain vineyards should be viewed as an important tool in the greenhouse gas emissions toolbox because they act as fire breaks and stop and/or slow the spread of wildfires, thus protecting homes, lives, property and trees. While it’s not quantified yet, vineyards also consume greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon.

Had it not been for the hillside vineyards of Cain Cellars, Newton Vineyards and Spring Mountain Vineyard there is a good chance that most of the western part of St. Helena would have been destroyed in the Glass Fire.

Before the Glass Fire, the Spring Mountain area forests might have been viewed as an ideal site to combat climate change. Much of the conifer forest consisted of very large trees that absorbed greenhouse gas emissions and sequestered carbon. Yet the Glass Fire destroyed all of that. Most of those trees are now dead, and to reduce the hazard, those trees with no commercial value are being disposed of by burning them. This is just the opposite of what we want for our forests, but this is the reality we must live with today.

Had the Halls been given their permit within a reasonable time their vineyard would have been developed in time to save many of those remaining trees from being killed by the Atlas Peak Fire and the Hennessy LNU Fire. The fact that forests will always be at risk from wildfires brings into question our long-term reliance on forests to combat greenhouse gasses. Mountain vineyards mitigate that risk, and should be encouraged.

Stuart Smith

St. Helena