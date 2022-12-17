Letter: An act of love from home

It’s been 15 years that I’ve had the honor to help organize care packages for our deployed troops. It was born out of an act of love. An 18-year-old Marine wanted some resemblance of Christmas on the battlefield of Iraq in 2007 for the guys in his unit. His mother wanted that dream realized. Her co-workers wanted to help her. That’s how Operation: With Love From Home started. It was an action of love, then another, and another, and another for 16 years and over 30,000 care packages later.

We’ve had a few bumps along the way such as the 2014 earthquake, 2017 fires, and the 2021 pandemic. This year, in 2022, donations have been scarce, our core volunteers are fatigued, and there seems to be apathy in this act of love. As a result, we recently filled 500 holiday care packages, half of our normal amount, and we had to dip into our small bank account, our fiscal buffer, to purchase items we were short to ensure each box has boot socks, beef jerky, deodorant, drink mix and Q-Tips. There are 40 hand-selected items that fill these nine pound holiday boxes and postage of $17 each.

Over this time, my own son enlisted in the Marine Corps, and was deployed three times during his six years of service to our country. I’ve had the privilege of meeting many veterans, sharing tearful moments with parents, spouses, and children of loved ones deployed.

Since February 2022, the U.S. has deployed or extended deployments for over 20,000 additional forces to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis, adding additional air, land, maritime, cyber, and space capabilities. Many of our care packages are being requested for those deployed in Poland, as well as in Qatar, Jordan, and even Iraq.

I share all of this to ask for your continued support, as an act of love and gratitude, to those who serve our country. If you can, please support this effort and cover the postage for one care package, $17. Each $17 donation ensures another service member will receive some love from home. Donating is easy, please visit operationwithlovefromhome.org.

Thank you, Napa, I know you will help if you can. And if you have a loved one deployed, please let us know that too. Wishing you all a safe and joyful holiday season!

Liz Alessio

Napa