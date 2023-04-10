I thought I would feel out of place being a slightly young man surrounded by women painters, many of them far more talented and learned than myself. But I was welcomed very warmly and had a wonderful experience. Mrs. Miller is an excellent teacher. After all these years, she still exerts such passion and creativity. She is also very patient and kind for first timers like myself who haven't painted in a long time. The potluck is worth going for by itself and I highly recommend people to take a class, or just pop in and see the incredible collection of local artwork showcased there. It truly is a gem in our local community.