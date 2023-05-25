Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over the last couple of years, when I’ve traveled to Italy’s Fiumicino airport, there are over 10 private bus companies waiting to provide a comfortable 35-minute, 20-mile ride into Rome. The one that I use, “S.I.T. Buss Shuttle,” costs 8 euros. Next week, I will happily use it again. For the drive to SFO, the only realistic option is to rely on the kindness of a relative who is content with my offer of $50 for gas. Many Napa residents are not that lucky.

Thank you for the two articles about the former Evans Airport Service, one of them explaining the reasons why it is no longer an economically feasible proposition, and the other relating the alternative modes of transportation that people have found to get to SFO or OAK. The articles are a rather strange juxtaposition of viewpoints, because the first is a business showing why it can’t provide the service anymore and the second is a long list of people who essentially long for the service to return, with most of them currently relying on friends and family in some way.

Certainly, I understand the challenge of finding competent drivers, the currently non-compliant bus fleet, the cost-study among 500 potential customers (only 10 people willing to pay $65 one-way, when an SFO airport meal costs about the same?), the often empty buses on the extensive regular schedule, and so on. But why can’t they, or someone else, come up with this highly-desired service in such a way that those challenges are eliminated or become no longer relevant?

Just as taxis became e-taxis with the innovation of ride-sharing apps, it is possible for airport shuttles to similarly become e-shuttles. In this case, it may start with a website that offers rides to SFO at perhaps three-hour or even four-hour intervals. A smaller but comfortable shuttle bus would hold a maximum of eight to ten passengers, with luggage.

People must commit and pay for the ride 72 hours before departure, so that drivers and shuttles can be allocated. The cost for the ride is $75 a person. For “places” on the shuttle, there is a sort of conditional auction. If there is a minimum of 6 people who book the ride, then it’s a “go” bus. If there are less people, people can move their ride to another time slot or pay more to travel with those who want to keep that time slot. If there are more than six people, the cost is still $75 and the rest is company profit. If lots of people want to go at a specific time, then another shuttle is added for that time slot. Of course, to make something like this happen requires the organization of a service like Blue Bus - but more comfortable, please - and the sophistication of Uber/Lyft.

I’m sure that people can poke all kinds of holes in this proposal, but the point is that a smart, innovative transportation service should be able to profit from the wide interest demonstrated in the article to devise a convenient, direct airport service that is provided at a reasonable cost, is built on the technological innovation of current ride-sharing apps, is based on the experience of current successful shuttle companies, and is one that becomes the preferred way for both short-time visitors to the Napa Valley, along with its residents, to travel to-and-from the airport. You can call the service “Shairport.”

George Van Grieken

Napa