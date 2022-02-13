Letter: An interesting news day

A couple of items in the news today got my attention. First was the "Enough is enough" blurb from President Biden about gun violence. This from the man who praised the killing of human beings he's never met on foreign land, by soldiers under his command. He also dispatched 2,000 American soldiers in response to a supposed threat of invasion on another country's border. No other country perceives this to be an actual threat to world peace, including the country under "threat of invasion."

Believe what you like, but I think this could have been an opportunity to cool tension in the world. Instead, Biden who somehow has the reputation for working with those who oppose him made no effort to actually speak with the man he accused of planning an invasion. Instead, he tries to force a showdown.

The other news story is that of the inequality in American football culture: it seems discrimination is alive and pervasive in the sport. No black ownership, and few managers and coaching staff. This is a long-overdue discussion, and I hope it leads to more equality. When I read the statement about this being like the plantation culture of old (with white owners and mostly black players), I thought of our wine country culture as a modern expression of plantation culture. Something is very wrong when land is so valuable for a pricey commodity that only the rich can afford a home.

Of course, the good-hearted owners (and politicians) scramble to provide "affordable housing". They paid little attention to this until it began to impact their livelihood.

I realize that things like this are complicated. It seems to me though that the American Way of solving problems amounts to brinksmanship. I'm not very hopeful. Too little too late can be a disaster.

Richard Hazeltine

Napa