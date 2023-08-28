Mayacamas charter school is now open. NCOE has been supportive of Mayacamas because we believe children and families should have choice and innovation.

Despite the heated rhetoric on both sides, we all just want what’s best for our kids.

Enrollment at Mayacamas for this year is unlikely to be more than 90 students, which represents less than 1% of the NVUSD student population, and will have minimal impact on the district’s finances.

However, there are currently more than 4,000 students in private schools in Napa whose parents made the choice about what’s best and had the ability to pay for it. Because most parents can’t afford the hefty price of private schools, charter schools were put into legislation to develop innovative programs that parents could access within the public school system at no cost.

Let's stop spending tens of thousands of dollars on attorney fees and let’s together use that time, passion, and money to make all our schools so great that we can attract back half of the students now in private school. That will impact revenues in a positive direction far more than the tiny negative impact of Mayacamas.

Parents are our partners, not our enemies. Let’s collaborate to make NVUSD schools the envy of all school districts in California.

Barbara Nemko

Superintendent, Napa County Office of Education