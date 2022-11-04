 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ann Cash for NOCE Board

This is a critical time for education in this country. Educators, parents and children are still dealing with the impact of COVID closures and remote learning. Locally declining enrollments are impacting school budgets and future planning. As long-time residents, we believe it is more important now than ever to have experienced and well-qualified citizens on school boards to help guide policy, provide oversight, monitor fiscal accountability, and help shape priorities. We are fortunate to have Ann Cash representing us on the Napa County Board of Education in Area 4. We are grateful she is seeking re-election and willing to continue to serve on this board. We need her experience and perspective.

Please join us in voting for Ann Cash in Area 4 for the Napa County Board of Education.

Ed and Sue Dee Shenk

