Letter: Anna Chouteau best candidate for supervisor

We had the privilege to work with Anna Chouteau on the Rock the Congress Napa Valley steering committee in 2018. It became clear immediately that she is a person of extraordinary character, with the skills and follow-through to successfully complete any challenge she takes on. Her deep commitment to community and willingness to put in the hard work required to improve things were an inspiration throughout our months of preparation for the event.

We have all watched her leadership capabilities blossom since her election to St. Helena City Council; we are so proud of her hard work on behalf of local schools, fire and emergency preparedness, COVID-19 response, and so much more. Anna has the motivation as well as the background required to address climate change, support local businesses, promote fire resilience, and improve water infrastructure at the county level.

She is a strong advocate for mental health services, a crucial asset that is truly of the moment in this era of rising mental health issues in children and teens. We are honored to enthusiastically endorse Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor; her integrity, skills, and long-term commitment to serving our community make her the only candidate for the job.

Mary Jane Bowker

Kara Brunzell

Karen Chang

Ellyn Elson

Michelle Erbs

Michelle Hoffman

Leslie Lew

Valerie Opry

Rachel Poer

Lisa Seran