Letter: Anna Chouteau for Napa County Supervisor

I was thrilled to hear that Anna Chouteau will be running for District Supervisor when Diane Dillon finishes her term.

Over the years, I have had the great privilege of knowing Anna and working with her in various capacities throughout the community. Her business degree and background in organizational development are only the beginning of her long list of qualifications that make her a superb candidate for this position.

I enthusiastically supported her St. Helena City Council candidacy, and she's proved to be invaluable in that role. She is a wealth of knowledge on city matters and someone I always know I can go to with questions or concerns.

She has been a community organizer for a wide scope of issues: gun violence prevention, community fire education and preparation, a community drive for PPE at the start of the pandemic, organizing the distribution of N95 masks to local laborers working outside during fires, and much more.

Perhaps most importantly she's been a tireless advocate for environmental issues throughout the Valley.

She and I worked together on the Neighbor Network initiative, aimed at bringing neighbors together for disaster preparedness. We have also worked together on the PTG and various public school committees. She is someone who can always be counted on and is organized and enthusiastic while part of any team.

She's done a great deal for our community thus far, and it is exciting to imagine how much more she'll be able to accomplish for us in the supervisor position. Please join me in supporting this extraordinary candidate.

Gillian Casey

St. Helena