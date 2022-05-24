Letter: Anna Chouteau has strong values, principles

Years ago when I first met Anna Chouteau I knew our values and principles were aligned. I noticed how committed and hard-working she is as we served together as volunteer activists. But I have nevertheless been stunned at how much she has accomplished over the last few years.

She was elected to public office as a St. Helena city councilmember, where she has served with distinction over a difficult period. She helped steer the city to a balanced budget in 2020 – without laying off staff! She co-created a business recovery plan that helped small local businesses weather COVID downturns and even found funds for small business loans with fellow councilmembers. Anna partnered with Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht to step outside the normal rut of local government and create the Napa County Climate Action Committee. She served on the St. Helena Water Advisory Board and took many actions to improve local water security (such as the FLUME water use monitoring system).

She approved nearly $1.5 million in loans to assist a local nonprofit with the creation of affordable local workforce housing. Anna has an academic background in both Spanish and Organization Development, making her one of the few candidates for office I have ever known who has college degrees that prepared her for public service. I am so proud to know her and to be able to let others know how experienced and accomplished she is. Anna is the best candidate for District 3 supervisor and has the most relevant experience of anyone in the race.

Leslie Lew

Napa