Letter: Anna Chouteau shows up for her community, time and time again

We are thrilled that Anna Chouteau will be on the ballot for District 3 supervisor in the upcoming primary election on June 7!

Anna is a dedicated community leader who tirelessly shows up time and again. This dedication is evidenced by her commitment and accessibility to her constituents, listening to community members, delving deeper into understanding complex issues, and actively and collaboratively working to solve these issues at a community level. Anna is in her fourth year as an elected St. Helena city councilmember, and devotes countless hours to numerous causes for the betterment of Napa Valley.

Anna will continue to be a great advocate for all Napa County residents; she has volunteered for distribution of N95 masks to citizens during the fires, Neighbor-to-Neighbor Emergency Preparedness program, First 5 Napa County, Napa County Climate Action Committee, the California League of Cities, Rock the Congress Napa’s steering committee, Give Big St. Helena and many other local volunteer roles. We know she will continue her hands-on approach when elected to the role of supervisor.

Giving back to her community was instilled in Anna throughout her life, watching her family lead the way in their careers of choice. Anna’s family valued giving back and she continues this legacy of leadership.

As supporters and donors to Anna’s campaign, we are proud to be two of over two hundred donors, the majority of which are Napa County citizens, with many of these donations being under $250. So often, in political races the big-name donors overshadow the collective voice of the average people. The majority of Anna’s supporters are average working people, Napa County residents like us, who want leaders that are not out to enrich themselves or their families, but are in it to truly make Napa a better place for those who call it home.

We enthusiastically support Anna’s candidacy; she has proven herself to be one of the most ethical and honest people we have had the pleasure to know. She is a wealth of knowledge on county matters and is always open to discussions and differing points of view. Above all, Anna will put Napa’s residents and the environment first, while remembering the delicate balance that must exist between them to allow both to thrive in this beautiful landscape.

Anna has already accomplished a great deal for our community, and we are certain that once elected to Napa County Board of Supervisors she will achieve even more. Please join us in supporting Anna Chouteau for District 3 supervisor; she is the right person for this position. We know she will work ceaselessly for the citizens of our valley.

Please vote for Anna Chouteau!

Jennifer Simi and Meagan Kemps

Napa County