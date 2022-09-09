Letter: Anne Cottrell best choice for District 1

With the crowded primary race for District 3 supervisor in the rear view mirror, the choice in November between the two candidates is in clear focus. No one who has paid attention can claim that either candidate lacks experience in the public or private sectors. Whom we vote for must be decided by what each candidate brings to the table regarding future policy decisions and governance based on their experience, understanding and commitment for the near and long term welfare of all their constituents, including this valley’s environmental well being.
Judging by our long association with Anne Cottrell on both a professional and a personal basis and having observed her seven-year record as a Napa County Planning Commissioner, we believe she is hands down the best choice.
Anne’s roots run deep in Napa Valley. To remind you of only some of her qualifications: born and schooled in St. Helena; degree in land use and natural resource management law; co-chair of St. Helena’s General Plan update steering committee; board service with Land Trust Napa County, Nimbus Arts and the Vine Trail; service on Watershed Information & Conservation Council as well as Community Wildfire Prevention Plan team.
People are also reading…
Anne’s determination and grit as an endurance athlete combined with her keen intellect, strong sense of justice and empathy for all of Napa County’s citizens and respect for our natural resources make her uniquely qualified to be a board supervisor.
We hope you will join us in voting for Anne to assure that everyone’s interests are heard and considered as we move forward in these challenging times.
Susan Davis and Richard Seiferheld
St. Helena