Letter: Anne Cottrell has already started the work

I support Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor. Anne is an experienced, collaborative consensus-builder who will represent all of us upvalley as well as support and achieve fiscally prudent and practical solutions that benefit all of us in Napa County.

Anne understands the need for wildfire protection and preparedness to protect our residents and our precious resources – She's already working with our wildfire prevention teams, emergency responders, local residents and businesses to reduce wildfire risk and make Napa safer from wildfires. Anne has the highest ethics and works openly with all members of our community. Please support Anne for District 3 County Supervisor in the June 7 election!