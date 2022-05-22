Letter: Anne Cottrell has it all

This month the Board of Supervisors approved updating the county’s 2008 general plan, the crucial document that governs growth and development in rural areas of Napa through 2030. There is no one more qualified – professionally or personally – to help guide this multi-year effort than Anne Cottrell, candidate for District 3 supervisor.

The world has changed since 2008. The existential threats of wildfire and drought are just part of the daunting new reality of climate change that must be addressed by Napa County. We have to manage our forests more effectively to prevent future wildfires and assist those recovering to rebuild homes and businesses already lost. The state also now requires us to manage our groundwater resources more sustainably (or they will do it for us), and at the same time has issued a very challenging mandate to build more housing throughout the cities and the county.

Solving these problems requires someone with the deep knowledge that comes from experience at both local and county levels. In Anne’s seven years as a Napa County planning commissioner as well as her work with numerous community action groups addressing wildfire, water availability, affordable housing and healthcare, she has demonstrated time and again her ability to understand complex issues and work collaboratively to find solutions.

Anne Cottrell has it all: The leadership skills, technical expertise, experience and dedication to tackle the challenges facing the residents and businesses of Napa County, today and into the future. We are lucky to have someone of her caliber running to represent us.

Vote Anne Cottrell for District 3 supervisor.

Mary Ann Moffitt

Napa