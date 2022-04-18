Letter: Anne Cottrell is exceptionally qualified

I have known Anne both personally and professionally for many years and strongly support her as the best candidate to be next District 3 Supervisor. First meeting her at a volunteers gathering for the Land Trust of Napa County, I urged her to join the Trust’s monitoring committee and subsequently spent enough time hiking with her on some challenging conservation easements to recognize her dedication and perception to the task at hand.

With her enthusiasm and skills, she quickly advanced from becoming a lead monitor to chair of the Trust’s Board of Directors (where we served together) as well as taking on the lead organizer role for one of the Trust’s most fun and successful fundraisers.

In another context, I had at least two occasions to work with Anne in her capacity as a land-use attorney advising my real estate clients on matters related to the land sale transactions. Not only was Anne well versed in the law, she was extraordinarily skillful in negotiations and tactful in client interactions.

Over the 25 or so years that I’ve known Anne, a simple bond of friendship as been kindled and I can say without reservation that her intelligence, integrity, dedication, and interpersonal skills make her the best choice to be our next District 3 Supervisor. She grew up in Napa County and shares a clear regard for our environment and the quality of life for all our residents. Please join me in voting for Anne Cottrell.

Richard Seiferheld

St. Helena