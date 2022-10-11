Letter: Anne Cottrell will represent Upvalley

I strongly urge residents of Napa County District 3 to vote for Anne Cottrell for Supervisor in the upcoming election. Your ballot will be arriving soon and this is an important decision for you.

Anne is smart, engaged and highly experienced, with the right perspective on the major issues facing District 3. She is a lifelong Upvalley resident, with degrees from Yale and UC Berkeley law school. Her involvement in the Vine Trail and the Land Trust are natural extensions of her law practice experience concentrating in land use and natural resources management.

She has demonstrated an active interest in fire prevention programs, in particular by her engagement with local Napa Firewise FireSafe Councils throughout District 3. All this makes her the most qualified candidate to serve as Supervisor for District 3.

It is important that the Board of Supervisors retain the Upvalley perspective provided by retiring Supervisor Diane Dillon, who also has endorsed the candidacy of Anne Cottrell.

Unlike her opponent and most of the long list of politicians supporting his candidacy, Anne knows the issues of the Upvalley and understands that Napa Valley does not end north of where the road narrows at Yountville.

It is important that all residents of District 3 be represented on the Board of Supervisors and Anne Cottrell needs your vote to best-fill that role.

Please give her your vote!

Kennedy Brooks

Calistoga